D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham St Annes
Notice

Donald Boon Notice
BOON Donald "Don" Known as "The Claw" from his job as a Hackney Carriage Driver.
Passed away peacefully at Elmsdene Care Home on
Friday 6th September 2019,
aged 80 years.
Beloved husband, dad, grandad, great grandad, father-in-law, brother, uncle and great uncle.
Funeral service will take place at Park Crematorium, Lytham St Annes on Monday 16th September at 10am. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Dementia UK.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, telephone 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
