|
|
|
BERRY Donald On Monday 2nd September 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital and of Poulton-Le-Fylde, Don passed away, aged 89 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Eveline, much loved Dad to Stephen and Linda, a dear father-in-law to Jim, and a loving Grandad to James
and Rebecca.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take
place at St. Chads Church,
Poulton-Le-Fylde on Tuesday
17th September 2019 at 1pm followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to COPD, British Lung Foundation
c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel; 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019