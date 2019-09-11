|
ASHFORD Donald Passed away peacefully,
in the care of
Ryecourt Care Home on Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Valerie,
much-loved dad of Stephen and Bryan and loving grandad of Laura, Nathan and Michael.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 16th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to a .
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019