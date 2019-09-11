Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Ashford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ashford

Notice Condolences

Donald Ashford Notice
ASHFORD Donald Passed away peacefully,
in the care of
Ryecourt Care Home on Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of Valerie,
much-loved dad of Stephen and Bryan and loving grandad of Laura, Nathan and Michael.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 16th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu to a .
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.