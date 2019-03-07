Ray Dipak Kumar Died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday 27th February 2019,

at his home in Wrea Green.



Dipak emigrated to the UK with his wife in 1966 after they had both completed medical school.

He spent over 40 years serving

patients across Blackpool and

the Fylde Coast, retiring in 2011.

Helping his patients, their families

and loved ones brought him

contentment and purpose.



At home, Dipak provided for

his two sons, daughter and

wife for over 50 years.

Dipak did all this while his

own brothers, sisters and

mother remained in Calcutta.

Their needs also being something

he did his best to support

each and every day.



There will be a service at

Preston Crematorium,

Longridge Road, PR2 5BY at

12am on Saturday 9th March.

We hope those who were fond

We hope those who were fond

of Dipak will be able to attend.