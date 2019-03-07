|
Ray Dipak Kumar Died peacefully on the morning of Wednesday 27th February 2019,
at his home in Wrea Green.
Dipak emigrated to the UK with his wife in 1966 after they had both completed medical school.
He spent over 40 years serving
patients across Blackpool and
the Fylde Coast, retiring in 2011.
Helping his patients, their families
and loved ones brought him
contentment and purpose.
At home, Dipak provided for
his two sons, daughter and
wife for over 50 years.
Dipak did all this while his
own brothers, sisters and
mother remained in Calcutta.
Their needs also being something
he did his best to support
each and every day.
There will be a service at
Preston Crematorium,
Longridge Road, PR2 5BY at
12am on Saturday 9th March.
We hope those who were fond
of Dipak will be able to attend.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
