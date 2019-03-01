Home

T H Fenton (Thornton-Cleveleys)
27-28 Rossall Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DX
01253 852383
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:15
Carleton Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Diane Burton Notice
BURTON Diane
née Cain Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home on
Saturday 16th February 2019.
Loving Wife to Lee and
Mother to Billy.
The best Sister and friend to many.

Never forgotten.

Funeral service to be held on Saturday 9th March 2019,
at Carleton Crematorium
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, maybe sent for the
British Heart Foundation c/o
T.H. Fenton,
27 - 28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys FY5 1DX. 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
