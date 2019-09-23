Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
15:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Diana Greenhough Notice
GREENHOUGH On 12th September, 2019 peacefully, in Freckleton Lodge Care Home and of Lytham

DIANA IRIS
aged 91 years.

The dearly beloved wife of
the late Colonel John Greenhough,
very dear mother of St. John, daughter-in-law Jane and a devoted grandma and
great grandma.

Funeral Service and committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 4th October at 3.00p.m.

Family flowers only but donations
if so desired to the RNLI
c/o the Funeral Director:
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton,
Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
