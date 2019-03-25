|
WILD Derek Derek's loved ones would like to thank all those family and friends who attended his funeral,
sent cards, messages of condolence and made generous donations to Dementia UK.
Thanks to Graham Goldstone-Creasey for leading the celebration of Derek's life and also to
Box Brothers Funeral Services for their caring and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Special thanks to the staff of Ryecourt Nursing Home for all the love, care and kindness shown to Derek and Terri during
his time with them.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019
