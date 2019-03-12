|
Wild Derek Derek, passed away after a short illness on 28th February 2019 in the Ryecourt Nursing Home,
aged 85 years.
Derek was a much loved friend and companion of Terri and a good friend of Jason.
He will be greatly missed.
"Farewell my good and faithful friend" xx
Funeral Service and Committal will be held at Carleton Crematorium, Poulton le Fylde, on
Tuesday 19th March 2019 at 12.30pm. Flowers may be sent, or donations for Dementia UK.
All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd, 48/50 Station Road, Poulton le Fylde. Tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
