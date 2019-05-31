Home

Derek Parr Notice
PARR Derek (of Cleveleys)
Passed away at the
Morvern Care Home, Cleveleys on Monday 13th May 2019 following a short illness, aged 77 years.
Derek was the beloved brother of Kathleen and a former
Maths Teacher, who will be sadly missed by all his family,
friends and ex pupils.
Would all family and friends please meet at Immanuel Parish Church, New Lane, Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday 5th June at 2.00 pm for Derek's funeral service,
that will be followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please by request, donations can be made
in memory of Derek to
Cancer Research c/o
the Funeral Director.
All further enquiries to
C.T.Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde.
Tel, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 31, 2019
