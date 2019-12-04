Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Derek Lawton
Lawton Derek Passed away suddenly on
28th November 2019,
Derek,
aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of the
late Barbara and a much loved father and grandfather.
He will be fondly remembered
and sadly missed by
the many who knew him.
His funeral service will be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 13th December 2019
at 11:30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to RNLI.
All enquiries to
Co-op funeralcare,
58 Bispham Road,
Blackpool FY2 0NR.
Tel 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019
