Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Hill

Notice Condolences

Derek Hill Notice
Hill Derek Former Newsagent of Marton, passed away 10th October 2019 aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Ann, loving dad of Jane, Liz and Lee, dear father in law of Steve, Tom and Angela, much loved grandad of Gary, Sara, Jade, Lucy,
Rebecca and Lauren.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for The Stroke Unit c/o
Victoria Hospital. Enquiries and donations to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.