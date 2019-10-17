|
Hill Derek Former Newsagent of Marton, passed away 10th October 2019 aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Ann, loving dad of Jane, Liz and Lee, dear father in law of Steve, Tom and Angela, much loved grandad of Gary, Sara, Jade, Lucy,
Rebecca and Lauren.
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham on Thursday 24th October 2019 at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for The Stroke Unit c/o
Victoria Hospital. Enquiries and donations to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019