Lengs Funeral Service Ltd (Blackpool)
164 Ashfield Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0BX
01253 471827
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Derek Harrison Notice
Harrison Derek Derek peacefully
passed away in the
loving care of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday
30th July 2019, aged 85 years.
Cherished husband of Anne, a much loved dad of Lorraine and step dad of David and a loving grandad and great grandad.
Derek will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends, and all
who had the pleasure to have
known him.
Funeral service will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 15th August 2019 at
1:15pm. Family floral tributes only
please by request. Donations if so
desired in lieu of floral tributes to
Cancer Research UK c/o the
funeral director.
All enquiries please c/o
Lengs Funeral Service Ltd,
164 Ashfield Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0BX.
Tel: 01253 471827
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
