Williams Denise Denise passed away peacefully at home on 9th February with her loving family by her side.
Adored wife of Peter and the loving mother of Russell & Craig.
Her funeral service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 6th March at 1.15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu of,
to the MS Society.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare Cleveleys,
42 Kelso Ave, Cleveleys, FY5 3JG. Tel 01253 864899
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
