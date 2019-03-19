|
|
|
WILBY David Passed away peacefully at home on 9th March 2019
aged 79 years.
Loving husband of Ann, much loved father of Helen and Jonathan, father in-law to Andrew and a dearly loved grandad to
Oliver and Naomi.
Loving brother of the late Margaret and Dorothy.
Funeral to be held at
Carlton Crematorium on
Tuesday 26th March at 11.45am.
Family flowers only,
donations to Marie Curie.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
Tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
