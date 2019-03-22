Home

Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
13:30
Trinity Baptist Church
Fleetwood
View Map
David Walsh Notice
Walsh David Died suddenly at home on
the 2nd March 2019,
aged 60 years.
The loving and loved husband
of Julie and much loved
dad of Luke, beloved son of Sylvia,
brother of Susan, Paul and Jane,
son in law, brother in law, uncle, great uncle & friend.
David will be deeply missed.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 29th March at the Trinity Baptist Church, Fleetwood at 1.30pm., followed by cremation at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations are welcome in memory of David for the benefit of 'Psoriasis Association' or 'Meningitis Research Foundation' c/o
J. T. Byrne Funeral Directors
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood. FY7 8PS
Tel: 01253 776281
Or via 'Memory Giving' @ www.jtbyrne.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
