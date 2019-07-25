|
|
|
STRIDE David Gordon Dave passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 78 years.
Devoted husband of Pam,
much loved dad of Peter & David and a dear father in law, grandad and great grandad.
Service to be held at the Parish Church of Thornton, Christchurch, Meadow Avenue, Thornton on Monday 5th August at 2:00pm followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to RNLI Fleetwood Branch.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton Tel : 859195.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 25, 2019