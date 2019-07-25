Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:00
Parish Church of Thornton
Meadow Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stride
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Stride

Notice Condolences

David Stride Notice
STRIDE David Gordon Dave passed away peacefully in hospital on Tuesday 16th July 2019, aged 78 years.

Devoted husband of Pam,
much loved dad of Peter & David and a dear father in law, grandad and great grandad.

Service to be held at the Parish Church of Thornton, Christchurch, Meadow Avenue, Thornton on Monday 5th August at 2:00pm followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to RNLI Fleetwood Branch.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home, Thornton Tel : 859195.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.