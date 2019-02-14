|
SPEIGHT David Martin David passed away peacefully
at Bury Hospice on
Wednesday 30th January,
aged 72 years.
Devoted husband to the
late Carol, loving dad to Angela
and John, father-in-law to Trevor and Louise and grandad to Gemma, Jamie and Ben.
David will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium
on Friday 1st March at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired,
to Macmillan Cancer
c/o the Funeral Director
All enquires to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
22 Silver Street, Bury, BL9 9EX.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019
