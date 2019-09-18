|
|
|
SIMPSON David It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of David,
who passed away after a short spell in hospital with his wife and daughter by his side on
4th September 2019,
aged 75 years.
David will be sadly missed
by his beloved wife Judith,
loving daughter Jayne
and all his family and friends.
Service in St. Thomas' Church,
St Annes on Monday
23rd September 2019 at 11.30am, followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
may be sent for
"Guide Dogs for the Blind"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019