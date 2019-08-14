|
SESSIONS David Roger Sadly passed away peacefully on Wednesday 7th August 2019
at Trinity Hospice, David aged 76 years. The devoted and loving husband to Angela, and also a dearly loved Dad to Mark, Paul and Kevin and a beloved father-in-law and Grandad. David's funeral service and cremation will take place at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Wednesday 21st August 2019 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of David to "Trinity Hospice"
c/o and all further enquiries please,
Layton Funerals,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019