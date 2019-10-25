|
Robinson David Edward
(Dave) Suddenly at his home on
Wednesday, October 9th, 2019, aged 81 years.
Beloved dad of David, father-in-law of Alison and cherished grandad
of Naomi, Joel and Oliver.
"Dave will be greatly missed by his loving family and many friends".
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday, November 1st at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the British Heart Foundation.
Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019