Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Roberts

Notice Condolences

David Roberts Notice
Roberts (David) 'Dave' Of Bispham, formerly
of Preston, passed away on Saturday 20th July 2019,
peacefully whilst in hospital,
aged 69 years.

Dearly beloved husband of Lesley, much loved dad to Emma, Sarah, David and a loving grandad.

He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

David's funeral will take place on Thursday 1st August 2019 11:45 at Carleton Crematorium.

Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
Blue Skies Appeal Blackpool Victoria (The Stroke unit)
c/o Funeral Directors.

All enquiries to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low moor Road,
Bispham, FY2 0PA.
Tel; 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.