Roberts (David) 'Dave' Of Bispham, formerly
of Preston, passed away on Saturday 20th July 2019,
peacefully whilst in hospital,
aged 69 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Lesley, much loved dad to Emma, Sarah, David and a loving grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
David's funeral will take place on Thursday 1st August 2019 11:45 at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
Blue Skies Appeal Blackpool Victoria (The Stroke unit)
c/o Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low moor Road,
Bispham, FY2 0PA.
Tel; 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2019