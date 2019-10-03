Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Owens

Notice Condolences

David Owens Notice
OWENS David Former teacher at
St Mary's Catholic High, Blackpool.

Passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by
his loving family on
Sunday September 29th 2019.

Beloved husband of Alison,
dearly loved father of Mark, Danielle and Emily, loving grandad of Oakley, Malachy, Laila and Alba.
David will be sadly missed by all his family, and many friends.

Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday October 12th at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to MacMillan Cancer Support.

All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
Poulton-le-Fylde, Tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.