|
|
|
OWENS David Former teacher at
St Mary's Catholic High, Blackpool.
Passed away peacefully after a long illness, surrounded by
his loving family on
Sunday September 29th 2019.
Beloved husband of Alison,
dearly loved father of Mark, Danielle and Emily, loving grandad of Oakley, Malachy, Laila and Alba.
David will be sadly missed by all his family, and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday October 12th at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to MacMillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
Poulton-le-Fylde, Tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019