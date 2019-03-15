|
LIVIE David
Formerly of
England Avenue Passed away peacefully at home in Gloucester on 6th March 2019, aged 87 years, surrounded
by his loving family.
Devoted Husband to Jean and a caring Father to Gary.
Grandad to Katharine & David.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place at
Gloucester Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu for
Alzheimer's Research U.K.
may be sent c/o
Goodwins Funeral Directors,
8 Old Cheltenham Road, Longlevens, Gloucester GL2 0AW
Telephone 01452 500770
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
