Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
14:00
Gloucester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Livie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Livie

Notice Condolences

David Livie Notice
LIVIE David
Formerly of
England Avenue Passed away peacefully at home in Gloucester on 6th March 2019, aged 87 years, surrounded
by his loving family.
Devoted Husband to Jean and a caring Father to Gary.
Grandad to Katharine & David.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place at
Gloucester Crematorium on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu for
Alzheimer's Research U.K.
may be sent c/o
Goodwins Funeral Directors,
8 Old Cheltenham Road, Longlevens, Gloucester GL2 0AW
Telephone 01452 500770
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.