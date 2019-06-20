|
JONES David In loving memory of
William Thomas David Jones, known as David Jones, who sadly passed away on 12th June 2019.
Dearly loved husband of the late Monica Jones (nee Beesley) and much loved father of Angela and Susan and grandad to Charlotte, Laura, Joseph and Thomas.
A Service will take place at St John the Evangelist, Poulton-le-Fylde on Tuesday 25th June 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to Versus Arthritis.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 20, 2019
