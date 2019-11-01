|
|
|
Johnson David David passed away on
24th October 2019, aged 85 years.
The dearly loved husband to the late Agnes, a much-loved dad, father in law and grandad.
David will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and burial to
be held at St John's Church, Out
Rawcliffe on Friday 8th November
at 1.00pm. Family flowers only
please, donations to St John's
Church, Out Rawcliffe. C/o and
all enquiries to Moons Funeral Service, Sandy Lane, Preesall,
FY6 0NU, Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019