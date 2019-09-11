Home

J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
David Ingham Notice
INGHAM (David) 'Dave' On Wednesday 4th September 2019, peacefully whilst in hospital and of Thornton, Dave passed away aged 73 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Joyce, loving Dad to Kevin, Stephen and a dear father-in-law to Lisa.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place a Carleton Crematorium on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired for North West Labrador Rescue c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
