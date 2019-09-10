Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
David Hargreaves Notice
HARGREAVES David On 5th September, peacefully at home, aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Annie,
loved dad of Stephen, Andrew and Michael, much-loved poppa of Harry, William, Oliver, Harry, Rowan and Eira and
step grandfather of Ellie.
Former owner of Hargreaves & Bailey Ltd of Blackpool.
Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Monday 16th September at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired for Patterdale Mountain Rescue Team or
Animal Concern Cumbria c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Services, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, LA7 7BQ.
Tel: 015395 63108
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
