Gregson David Llewellyn Passed away peacefully at
home in St. Annes on
June 10th 2019 after a short illness, aged 80 years.
Dearly loved husband
of the late Carole,
loving father of Garry and John,
much loved grandad of George and brother in law of Barbara.
Funeral service and Interment at
St. Annes Parish Church on
Friday June 21 st at 11.30 am.
All enquiries please to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors, Rose Court ,
1a St David's Road North,
Lytham St Annes FY8 2AT.
Tel: 01253 781011.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 18, 2019
