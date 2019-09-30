Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00
Resources
More Obituaries for David Ellor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Ellor

Notice Condolences

David Ellor Notice
ELLOR David Owner of former Belle Vue Garage (Whitegate Drive).
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 20th September 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
much-loved dad of Caroline,
loving grandad of Lorin, Harry and Zara and dear cousin of Dorothy.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.