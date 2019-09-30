|
|
|
ELLOR David Owner of former Belle Vue Garage (Whitegate Drive).
Passed away peacefully on
Friday 20th September 2019,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Sheila,
much-loved dad of Caroline,
loving grandad of Lorin, Harry and Zara and dear cousin of Dorothy.
Funeral service will take place on Wednesday 9th October at 11am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019