EDWARDS (David) The family of the late David Edwards wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, beautiful floral tributes and donations for "Heart of Gold Charitable Trust" received during their sad loss.
A special thank you to the Paramedics and the Doctors
and Nursing staff in A&E,
BVH for all their care.
Thank you to Rev Ruth Simpson for the comforting service and also to J T Byrne Funeral Directors for
all their care and dignified
Funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019