|
|
|
EDWARDS David On Friday 27th September 2019, whilst in the care of
Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
David passed away, aged 68 years.
Dearly loved husband to Cath, loving Dad to Steven and Martin. Much loved son to Ada and a dear Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle.
David will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Cleveleys Park Methodist Church, West Drive, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 2BL on Friday 11th October 2019 at 11:30am followed by a burial at Fleetwood Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations may be given in David's memory to Blue Skies Hospital Fund c/o The Cardiac Unit
All enquiries please to J T Byrne Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 7, 2019