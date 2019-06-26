|
DYER David Beloved husband of Karen,
best friend of Ollie, cherished brother of Linda and a much loved uncle, brother-in-law and friend; passed away peacefully at
Royal Preston Hospital on Saturday 15th June 2019
and will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
Funeral Service at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please;
if desired, donations can
be made to the North West
Air Ambulance Charity.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes, FY8 1PS.
Tel: 01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2019
