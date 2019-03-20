|
DAVIES David Thomas Passed away peacefully in Gilwood Lodge Nursing Home on Sunday March 17th 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved Husband of Enid
and loving Father of Paul.
Service to be held at
Bible Pattern Church, Shaw Road on Wednesday March 27th
at 10:30 am
followed by burial at
Park Cemetery, Lytham St. Annes.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Gideons International.
All donations and enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
