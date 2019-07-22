|
|
|
Crompton David Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on 9th July 2019
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved husband of Kathleen also much loved dad of Bev, Debbie and Paul. David was a loving grandad and great grandad.
He will be missed by his family
and all who knew him.
Funeral Service and burial at
Park Cemetery, Lytham
on Monday 29th July 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations welcome for the
British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations to Box Bros Ltd. Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 22, 2019