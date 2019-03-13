Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
David Branagan Notice
Branagan David On 25th February 2019, David, aged 75 years of Manchester.
Much loved Dad of Tina and Linzi, loving Grandad of Shae, Connor and Dylan, also dear Brother of Peter, Ex Husband and life long friend of Alexandra.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 20th March 2019
at 12:30 PM.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired may be sent for Dementia UK.
Enquiries and donations to
Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service, Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
