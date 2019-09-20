|
|
|
BOYLE David (Founder of DAPOL Model Railways and operated the
Dr Who Exhibitions in
Llangollen and Blackpool)
Passed away on
17th September 2019.
David was much loved by his partner Julie, daughter Heather, son Craig and grandsons
Adam and Dylan.
A celebration of David's
life will take place at
St Cuthbert's Church, Lytham on Friday 27th September at 1.45pm.
David has requested that all the ladies dress in brightly coloured clothing and the gentlemen wear brightly coloured ties.
No flowers.
Donations welcome for the RNLI
c/o the Funeral Director
Mark F H Rae, 11 Wood Street,
St Anne's on Sea FY8 1QS
Tel 01253 789000
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019