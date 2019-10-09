Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
David Bonney Notice
BONNEY David John Suddenly, but peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, aged 65 years.
Dear and devoted husband of Pat. Beloved dad of Vicky and
father-in-law of Scott, cherished grandad of Keira and Scarlett, brother of Susan, Raymond and the late Ted and brother-in-law of Martin and Debbie and uncle of Nicola, Lindsay, Clare and Sophie.
"A lovely man, one in a million"
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday, October 18th at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Versus Arthritis
and/or there will be
a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal box, following the service, at the Chapel exit.
Donations and all enquiries to
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
