BONNEY David John Suddenly, but peacefully in Victoria Hospital on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, aged 65 years.
Dear and devoted husband of Pat. Beloved dad of Vicky and
father-in-law of Scott, cherished grandad of Keira and Scarlett, brother of Susan, Raymond and the late Ted and brother-in-law of Martin and Debbie and uncle of Nicola, Lindsay, Clare and Sophie.
"A lovely man, one in a million"
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Friday, October 18th at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Versus Arthritis
and/or there will be
a Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal box, following the service, at the Chapel exit.
Donations and all enquiries to
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019