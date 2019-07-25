|
|
|
Bevan David David Paul Bevan died suddenly on 8th July in Blackpool Victoria Hospital, aged 56 years.
Much loved son of the late
Edwin Bevan and Doreen Bevan (nee Bamber), his Auntie Helen and cousins Ian, Janette,
Susan and Caroline.
David will be sadly missed by so many colleagues at his workplace, DWP, Warbreck House, Blackpool and friends, particularly Gail, Ged and Wendy to name only three.
His funeral will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday 31st July at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only please
but donations to the
British Heart Foundation will
be gratefully received.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.
Tel: 01253 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 25, 2019