David Bailey Notice
BAILEY David James
(Dave) Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday March 24th 2019,
aged 64 years.
Much loved husband of Karen, cherished dad of Sarah-Jayne and David, dear father in law of Paul and Claire and loving Gan Gan of Sophie, Sienna and Lily.
Service to be held at
Carleton Cemetery Chapel on
Thursday April 11th at 1:15 pm followed by burial.
All floral tributes and enquiries please to D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
