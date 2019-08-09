|
ALLAN David On Monday 5th August 2019, peacefully whilst in the care of Cleveleys Nursing Home and of
Thornton-Cleveleys,
David passed away, aged 83 years.
Beloved Husband of
Margaret-Mary and a much loved Dad, Step-Dad and Grandad.
He will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 20th August 2019
at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in David's memory
may be given if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019