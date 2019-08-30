|
|
|
SMITH Dave Suddenly on 14th August 2019
at home in St. Annes,
Dave
aged 59 years.
Beloved son of the late Ken and Sally and brother of the late Elaine.
Dave will be sadly missed
by his friends.
Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd September
at 11.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired
may be sent to Diabetes UK
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019