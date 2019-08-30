Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Dave Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dave Smith

Notice Condolences

Dave Smith Notice
SMITH Dave Suddenly on 14th August 2019
at home in St. Annes,

Dave
aged 59 years.

Beloved son of the late Ken and Sally and brother of the late Elaine.

Dave will be sadly missed
by his friends.

Service and cremation at
Lytham Park Crematorium
on Tuesday 3rd September
at 11.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired
may be sent to Diabetes UK
c/o the Funeral Director,

David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.