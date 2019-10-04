HUNT Daniel Thomas Graham Remembering our darling son on his 15th Birthday.

Birthday wishes sent to Heaven,

From your family below

We miss and love you dearly

And we wanted you to know.

Your birthday's not forgotten

And your memory lives on

We celebrate the life you had

Even though you've gone.

If we were given just one wish

One that would come true

We'd wish you back beside us

And spend this day with you.

We will always love and miss you

And will often shed a tear

Especially on your special day

Year after year.

Love and miss you always

From Mummy, Daddy, Rachel, Rebecca, Gemma, Lauren, Jasmine, Jade and Freya xxxxxxxxx Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019