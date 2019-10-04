|
|
|
HUNT Daniel Thomas Graham Remembering our darling son on his 15th Birthday.
Birthday wishes sent to Heaven,
From your family below
We miss and love you dearly
And we wanted you to know.
Your birthday's not forgotten
And your memory lives on
We celebrate the life you had
Even though you've gone.
If we were given just one wish
One that would come true
We'd wish you back beside us
And spend this day with you.
We will always love and miss you
And will often shed a tear
Especially on your special day
Year after year.
Love and miss you always
From Mummy, Daddy, Rachel, Rebecca, Gemma, Lauren, Jasmine, Jade and Freya xxxxxxxxx
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019