|
|
|
ROBINSON Cyril (Former player &
FA Cup winner (1953)
with Blackpool F.C.)
Peacefully in the loving care of Gilwood Lodge Nursing Home on Saturday, November 9th 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved and dearly missed husband of Kathleen, cherished dad of Lynn and the late Gary
and father-in-law of Paul, doting grandad of Christopher, Natasha, Michael, Mark and Naserene
and a precious great grandad.
"Cyril's memory and achievements on and off the pitch, will live on forever".
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday, November 27th at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to
the Alzheimer's Society.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019