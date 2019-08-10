SANDERSON Coral Elizabeth UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN.



When winters breath is in the air,

When birds are silent,

Trees are bare,

And icy winds,

Are sharp and strong,

And days are short,

And nights are long,

I know one day,

The birds will sing,

And that there will be another spring.

When there'll be blossom,

On the spray,

No one can take this hope away,

It helps me through,

My tears and pain,

To know that we will meet again,

For with each spring time,

I can see,

That life goes on eternally.



From Tony, all family and friends.

xxx Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019