WRIGHT Constance Connie passed away
peacefully in hospital on
Thursday 18th July 2019,
aged 81 years.
Devoted wife of Colin,
much loved mum of Elaine and a cherished nana of Ben, Jodie and Kieran and great nan of Carys.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Windmill Suite at BVH.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2019