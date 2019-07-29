Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00
Carleton Crematorium
Constance Wright Notice
WRIGHT Constance Connie passed away
peacefully in hospital on
Thursday 18th July 2019,
aged 81 years.
Devoted wife of Colin,
much loved mum of Elaine and a cherished nana of Ben, Jodie and Kieran and great nan of Carys.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 2nd August at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Macmillan Windmill Suite at BVH.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2019
