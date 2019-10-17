|
|
|
SNELL Constance Ann (Connie) (formerly of Havant) Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 3rd October 2019,
aged 81 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Ernie. Connie will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 12:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu may be made
for The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations please, c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019