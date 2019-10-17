Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Snell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Snell

Notice Condolences

Constance Snell Notice
SNELL Constance Ann (Connie) (formerly of Havant) Passed away peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Thursday 3rd October 2019,
aged 81 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Ernie. Connie will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 23rd October at 12:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu may be made
for The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations please, c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
The Willows Funeral Home.
Tel: 859159.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.