R Pepperdine & Sons Ltd (Chorlton-Cum-Hardy, Manchester)
Alexandra House, 5 Manchester Road
Manchester, Lancashire M21 9JG
0161 881 5363
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30
St Chad's Ladybarn
Interment
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
14:30
St Paul's Burial Ground
Marton
Colin Powell Notice
Powell (Reverend Colin) Formerly of Blackpool.
Son of Arthur and Elsie Powell, died peacefully at
Sunrise Care Home, Mobberley
on Friday 26th July 2019,
aged 87 years.
Educated in Blackpool before reading History at Durham University, Colin served as an ordained priest in the Church of England for almost 60 years. Ministering in Cheetham Hill, Oldham and Rochdale within the diocese of Manchester.
Colin will be remembered fondly by many parishioners , colleagues, friends, family and neighbours.
Funeral to take place at
St Chad's Ladybarn on
Wednesday 21st August at 10.30am followed by interment at St Paul's Burial Ground, Marton at 2.30pm. All welcome.
Flowers welcome and/or donations towards Christian Aid via www.justgiving.com
/fundraising/RevColinPowell
All enquiries to
R. Pepperdine & Sons Ltd.,
Tel: 0161 881 5363.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
