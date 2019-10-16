|
|
|
MELDRUM Colin Peacefully in
the loving care of
Rossall Nursing Home on
Friday, October 4th, 2019,
aged 77 years.
Beloved dad of Nicola, Stuart and Andrew and cherished grandad.
"Colin will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and many friends".
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Thursday, October 24th at 1:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to the Alzheimer's Society.
Donations and all enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons,
Bank House Funeral Home, Lytham St. Annes, Tel: 720998.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019