Colin Gaw Notice
GAW Colin Passed away peacefully at home on October 2nd, 2019.

Colin
aged 80 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.

Loving husband of the late Betty, devoted dad of Clare,
adored grandad of
Joseph and Lucy.

Colin will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.

Funeral Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday October 16th,
2019, at 12:30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to
Macmillan Cancer Support.

All enquiries and donations please to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019
