WINDSOR Cicely Passed away peacefully at the Glenroyd Nursing Home on Wednesday 20th March 2019, aged 93 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Neville, loving Mother of Elizabeth
and Anthony.
Much loved Nanna of Sarah and Emma, Benjamin and Roseanne. Great Nanna of Jack.
The funeral service will take
place at the Parish Church of
Poulton-le-Fylde, St Chad, on
Wednesday 3rd April at 1.00 pm, followed by burial at
Poulton New Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent or donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society, Action On Hearing Loss &
Hearing Dogs For Deaf People.
All donations and enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home.
Telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
